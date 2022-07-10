Virat Kohli was upbeat and looked forward to the third T20I against England after India defeated the hosts to win the three-game series at Edgbaston. Batting first, India managed 170/8 and in response, England were bundled for 121 runs. With the bat, Kohli had another forgettable outing as he could only muster one run off three deliveries.

See Post:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)