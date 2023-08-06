India’s run-machine, Virat Kohli, is currently on a break from cricket. The right-handed batsman has been given rest by the BCCI. Amid his break, pictures of his new hairstyle have gone viral. In a few viral photos, the Indian cricketer is seen sporting a new hairstyle after having a haircut at a saloon.

Virat Kohli's New Hairstyle

Virat Kohli's new hairstyle - The King! pic.twitter.com/HJKsenz4AR — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) August 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)