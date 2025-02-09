India national cricket team star cricketer Virat Kohli made a ball boy's day when he did a handshake with the youngster during the second ODI at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday. The heartwarming incident happened when Kohli was fielding near the boundary lines. In between the match, the legend was caught going up to the kids and shook hands with the youngsters. The kids gave a priceless reaction, a moment that they will cherish for a lifetime. India are leading the three-match ODI series 1-0. Earlier, England were bundled out for 304 runs. For India, Ravindra Jadeja took a three-wicket haul. Crowd at Barabati Stadium Goes Berserk After India Captain Rohit Sharma Names Virat Kohli in Playing XI During IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Makes Ball Boy’s Day!

These guys are gonna be such heroes in their school tomorrow. Virat Kohli is love 🥺❤️pic.twitter.com/7PX6lrDnmm — Total Cricket (@TotalCricket18) February 9, 2025

