Virat Kohli added another feather to his illustrious hat during his match-winning knock in the RCB vs RR IPL 2025 match, where the Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter struck his 111th T20 fifty, which moved the cricketer to second place in the list of most 50s in 20-over cricket. Kohli surpassed former RCB teammate and West Indies player Chris Gayle (110) and is now only behind Australia's David Warner, who leads the elite list with 117. Others in the top five are Babar Azam and Jos Buttler, while Rohit Sharma is the second India behind Kohli with 88 in seventh position. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Rajasthan Royals by 11 Runs in IPL 2025; Josh Hazlewood, Virat Kohli Help RCB Secure First Home Victory of Season.

Virat Kohli Surpasses Chris Gayle in Elite T20 List

Most 50+ Scores in T20s (Inngs) 117 - David Warner (403) 111 - Virat Kohli (391)* 110 - Chris Gayle (455) 101 - Babar Azam (301) 95 - Jos Buttler (417) 92 - Alex Hales (490) 88 - Rohit Sharma (443)#RCBvRR — Ashvin Mishra Bharat (@ashvinmisra) April 24, 2025

