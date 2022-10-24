Virat Kohli revealed his conversation with Hardik Pandya and also talked about his strategy as he guided India to a famous win against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, October 23. Kohli, in an interview, talked about the conversations between him and Hardik Pandya throughout their game-changing partnership and also revealed what he said to himself, before hitting Haris Rauf for two sixes in the 19th over. "When we needed 28 off 8 balls, I was backing myself that I have to hit two sixes or else we will lose the game," he said.

Virat Kohli Reveals Conversations with Hardik Pandya, his Strategy During India's Win:

