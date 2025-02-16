India national cricket team ace batter Virat Kohli showcased a heart-melting gesture by signing an autograph for a little fan during the Men in Blue's practice session in Dubai ahead of the much-awaited ICC Champions Trophy 2025. In the viral video, the little fan got extremely happy after Kohli signed an autograph on a bat. The little fan said he would frame this bat. The Indian cricket team arrived in Dubai on February 15. Team India will play their first group stage match against Bangladesh on February 20, followed by the Pakistan clash on 23 February. Their final Group A match is against New Zealand on March 2. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Other Team India Cricketers Arrive At Dubai For ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (Watch Video).

Heartwarming Gesture by Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli making a young fan's day with a special autograph ✍️❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/RMErXgmJ3d — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) February 16, 2025

