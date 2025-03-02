Virat Kohli was dismissed cheaply during the India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. Glenn Phillips took a sensational catch to dismiss him. Although given he lives in the moment and continuously shifts his present goals, Kohli was spotted munching on a fruit after his dismissal to get some energy before coming out to field later in the day. Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja Discuss Glenn Phillips’ One-Handed Stunner During IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Spotted Munching on a Fruit

Khao piyo aish karo mitro pic.twitter.com/mSBPJ7BEZe — flick (@onlykohly) March 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)