Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 12, 2025. Kohli didn't have a good outing in the last two series for Team India and there were speculations that he might hang his boots from the format. Living on the expected lines, Kohli shared an instagram post confirming his retirement from Test cricket. Among other cricketers of the fraternity, Shubman Gill also shared a post extending wishes towards Kohli. He wrote, 'From watching you bat when I was 13 and wondering how someone could bring that kind of energy to the field - to sharing the field with you and realizing no one else possibly can - you’ve not just inspired a generation, you’ve reshaped the mindset of millions.' and thanked him too. Virat Kohli Test Retirement: BCCI Highlights Memorable Achievements of Star Cricketer's Career As He Retires from Longest Format of Cricket.

Shubman Gill Extends Wish to Virat Kohli Following Test Retirement

Anything I write for you, paji, will never truly capture what I feel or the impact you’ve had on me. From watching you bat when I was 13 and wondering how someone could bring that kind of energy to the field - to sharing the field with you and realizing no one else possibly can… pic.twitter.com/s6LhnPWbNK — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) May 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)