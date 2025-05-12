Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 12, 2025. There were speculations around his retirement before the India vs England series but still there was uncertainty. Kohli decided to draw curtains on his glorious Test career and focus on only the ODI format now. Kohli has been one of India's icons in Test cricket since he started his career in red-ball format in 2011. As he hangs up his boots, BCCI shares his achievements and highlights of his careers in the Test format. 'Illustrious legacy' BCCI Shares Virat Kohli's Thought Process Behind Playing Tests As Star India Batsman Retires From Longest Format of Cricket (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli's Test Debut

𝗥𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝗧𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗿! 🫡 Virat Kohli made his Test debut for India on June 20, 2011, against the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica. He scored his Maiden Test century in January 2012, against Australia at the Adelaide Oval where he… pic.twitter.com/2DBAqUUVei — BCCI (@BCCI) May 12, 2025

Virat Kohli's Captaincy Debut

Virat Kohli made a stunning Debut as India’s Test Captain in 2014 against Australia in Adelaide. He made history by becoming only the 4th Indian batter to score a century in both innings of a Test, with brilliant knocks of 115 and 141 in the 2014/15 season.#TeamIndia |… pic.twitter.com/L6pB3uMCnZ — BCCI (@BCCI) May 12, 2025

Virat Kohli's Leadership Achievement

Virat Kohli holds the record for leading India in most Test matches, captaining the team in 68 games. With his bold leadership, India won 40 matches which is the highest by any Indian Test Captain 👏👏#TeamIndia | #ViratKohli | @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/V3jDmaJtqk — BCCI (@BCCI) May 12, 2025

Virat Kohli's Series Victory in Australia

One of the crowning 👑 achievements of Virat Kohli's captaincy came in the 2018–19 season when he led India to a historic 2-1 series victory over Australia, marking the team’s first-ever Test series win on Australian soil and ending a 71-year-long wait. #TeamIndia | #ViratKohli… pic.twitter.com/wrZPcrUfyt — BCCI (@BCCI) May 12, 2025

Virat Kohli's Captaincy Achievements

Under his leadership, India ascended to the 𝗡𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝗢𝗻𝗲 ranking and stayed at the pinnacle for 𝟰𝟮 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗰𝘂𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗺𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗵𝘀. At home, India remained unbeaten in a Test series under his captaincy and won 10 of the 11 series he led in 👏👏#TeamIndia |… pic.twitter.com/Kq71qAfznu — BCCI (@BCCI) May 12, 2025

Virat Kohli's Achievement in WTC

Virat Kohli also guided India to the ICC World Test Championship Final in 2019-21 cycle (Runner-up).#TeamIndia | #ViratKohli | @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/M45oeuIvBW — BCCI (@BCCI) May 12, 2025

Virat Kohli's Record As A Batter

Virat Kohli set a record as the Indian batter with the most number of double centuries in Test cricket, scoring seven in his amazing career. 🔝#TeamIndia | #ViratKohli | @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/KpKRPajdsH — BCCI (@BCCI) May 12, 2025

Virat Kohli's Runs As Captain

Virat Kohli also has the record for most Test runs as an Indian captain, with 5,864 runs in 68 matches (113 innings) at an excellent average of 54.80, including 20 centuries and 18 fifties. 🙌 🙌#TeamIndia | #ViratKohli | @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/Afw34G8sD3 — BCCI (@BCCI) May 12, 2025

Virat Kohli's Highest Test Score

Virat Kohli’s highest Test score was an unbeaten 254 against South Africa in Pune in 2019. 👍 👍 His flawless innings was full of skill & authority, helping India win by an innings. The performance was widely praised for its brilliance. 👌 👌#TeamIndia | #ViratKohli |… pic.twitter.com/EryoKtpb5a — BCCI (@BCCI) May 12, 2025

Virat Kohli Fourth Highest Run Getter For India

Overall, Virat Kohli finished as fourth-highest run-getter for India in Tests, scoring 9230 runs from 123 Tests at an average of 46.85, hitting 30 hundreds and 31 fifties, bringing the curtains down on a glorious career. 🫡 🙌#TeamIndia | #ViratKohli | @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/vTJiKnBYvG — BCCI (@BCCI) May 12, 2025

