India lost the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 to Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Mumbai. India batted first in the game and set a target of 241 on the board. Virat Kohli had a sensational tournament till the final scoring the most runs in the competition and he again stood with the bat in crisis scoring a half-century. But it was not enough as Australia chased the total down comfortably and lifted the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 title. After the match, Virat Kohli was spotted tried to hide his tears with his cap while walking back to the dugout. Australia Win ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Beat India in Final to Clinch Record-Extending Sixth Title.

Virat Kohli Tries to Hide Tears With Cap

i can’t see Kohli in tears man , this sport is too cruel 🫠 pic.twitter.com/NuhPoXd35n — ` (@musafir_tha_yr) November 19, 2023

