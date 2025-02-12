Virat Kohli has been troubled a lot by ace England leg-spinner Adil Rashid as he has been dismissed 5 times by Rashid in his ODI career. The latest one came in the India vs England third ODI 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Kohli was in form and scored a half-century but he once again fell to the trap of Rashid as the latter used his drift and guile to get an edge of his bat on the way to the hands of wicketkeeper Phil Salt. As Rashid dismissed Kohli for the second time in this series, the video went viral on social media. Virat Kohli Memes Go Viral After Star Indian Batter Departs After Scoring Half-Century During IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025 and Gets Dismissed to Adil Rashid for the 5th Time in One Day Internationals.

Virat Kohli Wicket Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)