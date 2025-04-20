Known for his masterful chases, Virat Kohli helped the Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeat the Punjab Kings at Mullanpur in an IPL 2025 match. Chasing 159, Kohli first built a solid stand with Devdutt Padikkal, and then proceeded to take RCB past the finish line, scoring an unbeaten 73, to win himself the Man of the Match award. Kohli's record-breaking knock featured as many as seven fours and a solitary four, where the star batter, after a string of flops, regained his form. With this Man of the Match, Kohli also drew with Rohit Sharma for most MoM awards in IPL for an Indian player. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Punjab Kings by Seven Wickets in IPL 2025: Virat Kohli, Bowlers Shine As Franchise Rise To Third In Standings.

Virat Kohli Wins Man of the Match Award

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)