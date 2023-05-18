A memorable performance on display by Virat Kohli as he puts on a masterclass of batting, scoring 100 in just 63 deliveries and playing a big role in RCB's victory in a high-pressure game against SRH at Hyderabad. Virat looked to go big in the Powerplay, starting off nicely and then accelerated at the right moment. Finally, he got to his hundred hitting a six and was deservedly adjudged the man of the match.

Virat Kohli Wins Man of the Match Award

A chase masterclass 👏🏻👏🏻@imVkohli smashed a scintillating century in a successful run-chase for @RCBTweets and bagged the Player of the Match award 👌🏻👌🏻#TATAIPL | #SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/Zg6GZD6sUY — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)