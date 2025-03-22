A bizarre incident was spotted during the KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 opener at the Eden Gardens when Sunil Narine was adjudged not out despite hitting his own stumps with the bat. It happened in the 8th over when Rasikh Salam Dar bowled a wide delivery and after umpire adjudged the ball wide, It was after that when Narine finished the swing of his bat and hit his own stumps with a bail coming off. There was an appeal of hit-wicket but it was denied by the umpire. According MCC law 35 of hit-wicket, a batter cannot be adjudged dismissed by hit wicket if he has completed an action of playing the ball and has struck the stumps after losing balance or stepping back unrelated to playing the ball. Since the ball comfortably went to the wicketkeeper by the time he hit the stumps, Narine was adjudged not out. Sunil Narine Completes 100 Sixes in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Opener.

Was Sunil Narine Out or Not Out?

Lol Lockdown kid Crying over Sunil Narine hit on wicket 😭🤣 Lol Narine wasn't hit wicket bcs he hitted the wicket after the ball being bowled and not while playing it.#IPL2025 #RCBvsKKR pic.twitter.com/1Q20tktcBJ — 𝑷𝒆𝒂𝒄𝒆𝒇𝒖𝒍 𝑻𝒉𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒉𝒕 (@Peaceful_Th) March 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)