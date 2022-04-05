Wasim Jaffer shared yet another hilarious meme depicting how Yuzvendra Chahal would react when Virat Kohli would celebrate with Wanindu Hasaranga once the latter takes a wicket during Royal Challengers Bangalore against Rajasthan Royals. Chahal would play against RCB tonight after being signed up by Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022 Mega Auctions.

See Meme:

