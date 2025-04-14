Ahead of the toss for the LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match, the two team captains Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni were observed having a light, fun moment, which has been highlighted by the broadcasters as "Guru-Shishya Banter". The two wicket-keeper batsmen were seen hugging each other, pushing each other jokingly ahead of the toss for the LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match. Later, when asked about the massive crowd, majorly in yellow in the away match at Lucknow, MS Dhoni said that he feels "blessed". Rishabh Pant Plays Sensational Reverse Scoop To Hit a Six Against Chennai Super Kings' Jamie Overton During LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni Hugging Ahead of LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 Match:

Wholesomeness at its peak! 🥺 MS 🫂 RP Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/s4GGBvRcda#IPLonJioStar 👉 #LSGvCSK | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/St4AeoJRKW — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 14, 2025

