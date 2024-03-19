As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season starting dates are coming closer and closer we can see more and more activities from players across all the franchises. Yuzvendra Chahal got into a fun conversation with his teammates as he asked the Rajasthan Royals coach to tell Jos Buttler about his batting. Chahal said, "We are not talking about you, we are talking about me" Listening to this everyone burst into laughter as Chahal is a bowler and talks very confidently about his batting. Buttler said, "When are you even going to bat?" ‘The Least I Can Do for You…’, Ravi Ashwin Engages in Light-Hearted Banter With Bollywood Actress Janhvi Kapoor’s Parody Account on ‘X’ (View Post).

