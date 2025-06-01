West Indies National Cricket Team take on England National Cricket Team in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series, on Sunday, June 1. The ENG vs WI 2nd ODI 2025 is being played at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, having started at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). England, under new captain Harry Brook, won the ENG vs WI ODI series opener by 238 runs in Birmingham and the hosts would aim at a series win with a victory in the second ODI as well. Meanwhile, the West Indies would look to bounce back and level the ODI series 1-1. You can check the West Indies Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team match scorecard below. ENG vs WI 1st ODI 2025: West Indies Cricket Team Fined for Slow Over-Rate in First ODI Against England.

West Indies Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard

Ready to go with ball in hand 😎 Follow along live via our Match Centre 👇 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 1, 2025

