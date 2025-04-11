Mumbai, April 11: Bangladesh Women's captain Nigar Sultana struck her maiden ODI century in style, while spinners Fahima Khatun and Jannatul Ferdus shared all ten wickets to lead the team to a commanding 178-run win over Thailand in the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Thursday. Sultana’s 78-ball century, complemented by Sharmin Akhter’s unbeaten 94, propelled Bangladesh to their highest-ever ODI total — 271/3 — eclipsing their previous best of 252. Bangladesh Women's National Cricket Team Records Their Highest-Ever ODI Total, Achieves Feat During THA-W vs BAN-W ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier Match.

In reply, Thailand collapsed for just 93, their lowest total in the format, as Bangladesh registered their biggest win by runs in ODIs. After losing Ishma Tanjim early in the fourth over, Bangladesh's innings was anchored by a 104-run second-wicket partnership between Sharmin Akhter and Fargana Hoque.

Hoque made a fluent half-century off 75 balls before falling to a top-edged slog sweep on 53. From there, Sultana took charge, bringing urgency and aggression to the crease. Her boundary-laden innings included calculated sweeps and powerful strokes through the leg side as she raced to her hundred in just 78 deliveries.

Together with Sharmin, she added 152 runs for the third wicket, the highest such stand for Bangladesh in ODI history. Sharmin remained stranded on an unbeaten 94, unable to reach her century despite having the strike in the final over. The duo’s fireworks in the final 10 overs saw Bangladesh pile on 77 runs to set an imposing target.

Thailand’s hopes of mounting a challenge were dashed by Bangladesh’s relentless spin attack. Fahima Khatun, playing her 45th ODI, led the charge with a career-best 5 for 21, while Jannatul Ferdus, featuring in just her third ODI, stunned with figures of 5 for 7, including a double-wicket maiden in her very first over. Pakistan Prevail, West Indies Stunned by Spirited Scotland in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Qualifier Opener.

Ferdus dismantled Thailand’s middle and lower order with precision, claiming three wickets before conceding a run. Fahima, introduced after the power-play, made immediate inroads by bowling Chanida Sutthiruang with her first delivery. Thailand’s resistance crumbled as both spinners exploited the slow surface expertly, with the batters offering little challenge.

With this thumping win, Bangladesh now sit in third position in the group table with a superior net run rate, having delivered the tournament’s most dominant performance so far. The top two teams from the qualifiers will secure a spot in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup to be held in India later this year.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 271/3 in 50 overs (Nigar Sultana 101, Sharmin Akhter 94 not out; Phannita Maya 1-28, Thipatcha Putthawong 1-41) beat Thailand 93 all out in 28.5 overs (Chanida Sutthiruang 22, Nattaya Boochatham 17; Jannatul Ferdus 5-7, Fahima Khatun 5-21) by 178 runs

