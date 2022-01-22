West Indies will host England in the 1st T20I at the Kensington Oval Stadium in Barbados. The clash will be played on January 23, 2022 (Sunday) and have a start time of 01:30 AM IST. Unfortunately, live telecast of the game will not be available for fans in India but FanCode will provide live streaming on online platforms.

Two of the most successful T20I nations will go head-to-head in an enthralling T20I series! 💥 Catch the Betway T20I Series where @windiescricket take on @englandcricket , LIVE on #FanCode 👉https://t.co/3L7nu79tfD pic.twitter.com/q3G8wsKZbA — FanCode (@FanCode) January 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)