West Indies would take on defending champions England in their second game of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 on Wednesday, March 9. The match would be played at the University Oval in Dunedin and is set to begin at 3:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports 2/HD would live telecast this game in India. Fans can also login into the Disney+Hotstar app to live stream the match.

A ⚔️ that has got all the ICC #CWC22 fans go 😍! What are your predictions for the 💥 #WIvENG clash? Tell us below. 👇 pic.twitter.com/Io6ISFjnTD — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 8, 2022

