Yashasvi Jaiswal stunned the cricket world with his performance against England in the 3rd Test 2024 when he scored a scintillating double century powering India to a memorable victory. Even after he had to retire hurt on Day three, he returned with the same intent on Day four and went to hit James Anderson for three sixes in a row. Jos Buttler, Jaiswal's Rajasthan Royals teammate Jos Buttler, who was impressed by his performance shared an Instagram story lauding him. Buttler admitted that Jaiswal doing this against England is a 'Shame' but it was 'very hard not to be happy'. He also added that Jaiswal is getting everything he should be getting for his 'talent, hunger and work ethic'. Yashasvi Jaiswal Becomes First Indian to Score Two Double Centuries Against England in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024.

