Virat Kohli, while addressing a press conference after India's loss to Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Round, revealed that only MS Dhoni texted him after he left Test captaincy at the start of 2022. Kohli's decision to quit Test captaincy came as a shock to many, after a series loss to South Africa.

Here's What Kohli said:

Kohli: When I left Test captaincy, Dhoni was the only one who texted me. A lot of people have my number but he was the only one who texted me. These things matter. I live my life with honesty and these things matter for me. pic.twitter.com/CsMlBRFH2k — Ayan (@ayan_acharya13) September 4, 2022

