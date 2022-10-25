India after demolishing Pakistan in their opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 are ready for their second encounter. Rohit Sharm'a men face relatively easier opponent in Netherlands in their second match of the tournament. The IND vs NED match takes place at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney at 12:30 PM IST on October 27.

Team India T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule

#TeamIndia ICC #T20WorldCup 2022 Squad and Match List: Get IND Cricket Team Schedule in IST and Player Names for Mega TwentyT20 Tournament https://t.co/nKLP654Faa — LatestLY (@latestly) October 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)