In the fifth match of the ongoing Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series 2025, the Bahrain National Cricket Team are facing the hosts Malawi National Cricket Team. The BHR vs MWI T20I match will be played at the TCA Oval in Blantyre, Malawi, and will start at 5:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the Bahrain vs Malawi, Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series 2025 match live telecast viewing option is unavailable on TV channels in India. However, fans can get the BHR vs MWI T20I match live streaming viewing option on the FanCode app and website in exchange for a match pass. Highest Test Scores In An Innings: From Brian Lara, Wiaan Mulder To Wally Hammond, A Look at Top 10 Highest Individual Scores in History of Longest Format of Cricket.

Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series 2025 Fixtures

CRICKET MALAWI Quad Nations T20 CUP – ARJUN MENON MEMORIAL FIXTURES 🏏 14 matches. 4 nations. 1 champion. The Quad Nations T20 Cup is coming to Malawi! 🇲🇼🇩🇪🇹🇿🇧🇭 📅 5–14 July | TCA Oval#QuadNationsT20 #CricketMalawi #ArjunMenonMemoria #StriveForExcellence #LearnItLoveItLiveIt pic.twitter.com/ajnHakeWei — Cricket Malawi (@cricketmalawi) July 2, 2025

