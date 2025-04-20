Cyprus Women's National Cricket Team will face the Isle of Man Women's National Cricket Team in the tenth match of the Cyprus Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2025 on April 20. The CYP-W vs IOM-W T20I match will be played at the Happy Valley Ground 2 in Episkopi and begin at 1:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there are no telecast viewing options for the Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2025 in India due to a lack of a broadcast partner. Similarly, fans will not find online viewing options for the CYP-W vs IOM-W match in India. Fans can check out ICC's official website and social media handles of respective teams for all live scores and updates. ICC, BCCI, ECB and CA To Bankroll Plan To Support Afghanistan Women’s Cricket Team Cricketers: Report.

Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2025 Live

Cyprus Cricket Federation announces squad for 2025 Cyprus WT20I Cup starting April 18.#HurryCurry #BAOFinancial #ChartWorld pic.twitter.com/ntyyOJyZ6K — Cyprus Cricket Federation (@cypruscricket) April 17, 2025

