The Isle of Man Women's National Cricket Team will take on the Jersey Women's National Cricket Team in the next match of the Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2025 on Sunday. The IOM-W vs JEY-W match will begin at 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there are no telecast viewing options for the Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2025 in India due to a lack of a broadcast partner. Similarly, fans will not find online viewing options for the CYP-W vs IOM-W match in India. Fans can check out ICC's official website and social media handles of respective teams for all live scores and updates. ICC, BCCI, ECB and CA To Bankroll Plan To Support Afghanistan Women’s Cricket Team Cricketers: Report.

Jersey Women's National Cricket Team Squad

🔴 WOMENS CRICKET 🔴 Here is our squad for the Women's T20i Quadrangular tournament in Cyprus this weekend🇨🇾 It will be a double round robin format against @cypruscricket @dcfcricket @IOMcricket. Live-scoring links will be shared in due course 💻@dfds_ukire | #backingred 🇯🇪 pic.twitter.com/puJu6ADTFD — Jersey Cricket (@cricketinjersey) April 17, 2025

