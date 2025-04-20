Denmark Women's National Cricket Team will face Jersey Women's National Cricket Team in the ninth match of the Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2025 on April 20. The DEN-W vs JEY-W clash will be played at the Happy Valley Ground and start at 1:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there are no telecast viewing options for the Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2025 in India due to a lack of a broadcast partner. Similarly, fans will not find online viewing options for the DEN-W vs JEY-W match in India. Fans can check out ICC's official website and social media handles of respective teams for all live scores and updates. ICC, BCCI, ECB and CA To Bankroll Plan To Support Afghanistan Women’s Cricket Team Cricketers: Report.

Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2025 Live

🔴 WOMENS CRICKET 🔴 Congratulations to Flo Tanguy who took her first hat trick today in the game against Isle of Man👏 After an impressive second spell of tight bowling, ends with figures of 4-1-23-3!@dfds_ukire | #backingred🇯🇪 pic.twitter.com/wzbgJFYNFR — Jersey Cricket (@cricketinjersey) April 19, 2025

