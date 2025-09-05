The Japan Women's National Cricket Team is taking on the Fiji Women's National Cricket Team in a two-match T20I series, the first of which gets underway on Friday, September 5. The Fiji Women vs Japan Women 1st T20I match is being played at Albert Park 1, Suva, in Fiji and it started at 7:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, cricket fans in India do not have any option to watch live telecast of the Fiji Women vs Japan Women match on any TV channel due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Viewers also do not have any online viewing option and hence, will be unable to watch Fiji Women vs Japan Women live streaming online. ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Tickets Go Live with Record Low Pricing; Here's How Fans Can Purchase First Phase of Tickets for WWC.

Japan Women's Tour of Fiji

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Japan Cricket Association｜日本クリケット協会 (@japan_cricket)

