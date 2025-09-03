The Women's ICC T20 World Cup Africa Region Division One Qualifier 2025 has commenced and in the next match, Nigeria Women will clash with Zimbabwe Women. The Nigeria Women vs Zimbabwe Women ICC T20 World Cup Africa Region Division One Qualifier 2025 will be played at the High Performance Oval, Windhoek and has a scheduled start time of 5:20 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, the live telecast viewing option of the Nigeria Women vs Zimbabwe Women match is not available on the TV channels. Although, FanCode has the rights of the Women's ICC T20 World Cup Africa Region Division One Qualifier 2025 in India and they will provide the live streaming viewing option for a subscription pass of INR 15. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Winning Team To Get Record USD 4.48 Million, Higher Prize Money Than Men’s 2023 WC Winners.

Nigeria National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Crucial day in the 2026 ICC Women's #T20WorldCup Africa Qualifier. Semifinalists will be known by EOD. #WT20WCAfricaQ 1) Zimbabwe vs Nigeria 2) Namibia vs Sierra Leone 3) Tanzania vs Rwanda 4) Uganda vs Kenya pic.twitter.com/PXDC6mH1KB — Czarsportz Global - Associate Cricket World (@Emerging98) September 3, 2025

