The Uganda women's national cricket team will face the Zimbabwe women's national cricket team in the first semi-final of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Division One Qualifier 2025 on Thursday, September 4. The Uganda Women vs Zimbabwe Women ICC T20 World Cup Africa Region Division One Qualifier 2025 will be played at the Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek and has a scheduled start time of 1:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, the live telecast viewing option of the Uganda Women vs Zimbabwe Women match is not available on the TV channels. Although FanCode has the rights of the Women's ICC T20 World Cup Africa Region Division One Qualifier 2025 in India and they will provide the live streaming viewing option for a subscription pass of INR 15. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Winning Team To Get Record USD 4.48 Million, Higher Prize Money Than Men’s 2023 WC Winners.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Division One Qualifier 2025 Fixtures

NAMIBIA TO HOST ICC WOMEN’S T20 WORLD CUP AFRICA QUALIFIER🏏 Fixtures of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier! 🇳🇦 Capricorn Eagles (hosts) | 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe | 🇺🇬 Uganda | 🇰🇪 Kenya | 🇳🇬 Nigeria | 🇹🇿 Tanzania | 🇸🇱 Sierra Leone | 🇷🇼 Rwanda#CricketNamibia #WomenT20WCQ pic.twitter.com/Qpw5ClCQ0p — Official Cricket Namibia (@CricketNamibia1) August 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)