New Zealand's young cricketer Nathan Smith took a sensational catch during the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka second ODI 2024-25 at the Seddon Park, Hamilton. Smith almost flew off the ground when he grabbed the catch of Eshan Malinga at the third man area. The catch received much appreciation from fans and cricket fraternity all alike. The latest to join the list was Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. He shared the catch video with the caption, 'Who said flying is just for planes and birds?'. Nathan Smith Takes Full Stretched Diving Catch Near Boundary Line to Dismiss Eshan Malinga Off Will O'Rourke’s Bowling During NZ vs SL 2nd ODI 2024-25 (Watch Video).

Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Nathan Smith's Catch

Who said flying is just for planes and birds? ✈️ 🦅🏏 pic.twitter.com/tXIT067Gdh — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)