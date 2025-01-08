After a win in the T20I series, the New Zealand national cricket team was close to a ODI series win against the Sri Lanka national cricket team. In the second ODI, Rachin Ravindra and Mark Chapman scored half-centuries to put a challenging 255 runs on board. While the hosts bowlers bowled well, it was their fielding efforts and catching in particular was outstanding. In the closing moments, Nathan Smith took a full stretched diving catch near the third man boundary line to dismiss Eshan Malinga off Will O'Rourke’s bowling, Watch the video below. Maheesh Theekshana Completes His Maiden One-Day International Hat-Trick, Achieves Feat in NZ vs SL 2nd ODI 2025.

Video of Nathan Smith Taking Full Stretched Diving Catch During NZ vs SL 2nd ODI 2024-25

Nathan Smith! A screamer on the Seddon Park boundary to dismiss Eshan Malinga 🔥 #NZvSL #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/sQKm8aS07F — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 8, 2025

