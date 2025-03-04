Why are the India national cricket team players wearing black armbands during the IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final? Fans were curious about this after spotting the black armbands as the team came out for the national anthem. This was done to honour the late Shri Padmakar Shivalkar who passed away a day ago. The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) issued an update announcing the same. Padmakar Shivalkar was one of the best left-arm spinners in Indian cricket and was an absolute stalwart in domestic cricket. He was honoured with the Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award in the year 2017 at the BCCI Awards.India vs Australia Live Score Updates of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final.

Team India Players Wear Black Armbands In Honour of Late Padmakar Shivalkar

In honour of the late Shri Padmakar Shivalkar, Team India is wearing black armbands today. — BCCI (@BCCI) March 4, 2025

