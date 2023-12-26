Fans in Pakistan might be wondering why the AUS vs PAK 2nd Test match, in Melbourne is not being telecasted live on PTV Sports. PTV Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Pakistan Cricket Board and provides live telecast of all Pakistan matches. However, the AUS vs PAK Boxing Day Test live telecast on PTV Sports has been stopped due to surrogate advertisements appearing during the telecast. PTV Sports is owned by the Government of Pakistan, which prevents channels from showing surrogate advertisements. In an official statement, PTV Sports announced this development while stating, "The series will be telecast live once the matter is resolved." Marnus Labuschagne, Hasan Ali Chase Away Pigeons From Bowlers’ End at MCG During AUS vs PAK 2nd Test 2023, Videos Go Viral!

PTV Sports Not Providing AUS vs PAK 2nd Test Live Telecast

Pakistan Tour to Australia, Test Series airing on PTV Sports pic.twitter.com/XxHUePTFEQ — PTV Sports (@PTVSp0rts) December 26, 2023

No PAK vs AUS Live Telecast on PTV Sports Due to Surrogate Advertising

Prime reason is because PTV isn’t taking the feed directly from Australian broadcaster. Instead, they are resorting to a subcontinent network feed which has virtual surrogate advertising @faizanlakhani — Kamran Ali (@Kam007_tweet) December 26, 2023

