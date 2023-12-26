Day 1 of Australia vs Pakistan 2nd Test match witnessed a humourous moment when Marnus Labuschagne and Hasan Ali were seen chasing away a flock of pigeons who were on the bowlers' end at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. In videos that have gone viral, Labuschagne is first seen trying to shoo away the birds with his bat and later, Ali comes up and gestures with his hands to drive them away. The pigeons present at the bowlers' end could have acted as a distraction for the batters and hence the players understood the need for shooing away the birds. The videos of this moment have gone viral. Hasan Ali Pulls Off Trademark Celebration After Dismissing Usman Khawaja During AUS vs PAK 2nd Test 2023, Video Goes Viral.

Marnus Labuschagne, Hasan Ali Chase Away Pigeons from MCG

A few pigeons were behind the bowler - so Marnus Labuschagne and Hasan Ali decided to move them along! #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/BI2sGZA0eb — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 26, 2023

Another Angle

Got to get the pigeons away somehow 😂#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/TVAJ2YytZk — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 26, 2023

