West Indies Women look for a positive start against England Women in the second match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. England Women are coming out of two out of two victories in their Warm-up games ahead of the World Cup. The WI-W vs ENG-W ICC Women's T20 World Cup match will be hosted by Boland Park, Paarl and is slated to start from 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network channels will live telecast the match on TV. Fans will be provided the live streaming by DIsney+ Hotstar app and website but with a subscription fee.

WI-W vs ENG-W ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

Four teams are ready to #TurnItUp on Day 2 of the #T20WorldCup 💪 pic.twitter.com/1sw3GEXsEh — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 11, 2023

