'Wicket Ball Pls' was the message that a young fan held out on a whiteboard during Day 1 of the India vs Australia World Test Championship 2023 final and supporters of the Indian cricket team have found it relatable! A massive partnership between Travis Head and Steve Smith has taken Australia to a position of dominance after India had a decent start to the game. The Indian bowlers saw the back of both Australian openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner in the first session and Mohammed Shami got Marnus Labuschagne right after lunch. But post that, it has all been Australia. Here are some reactions by Indian fans to this picture, which has gone viral on social media.

Young Fan's Message on Whiteboard

'Literally'

'He is Us'

Match Gone?

Match is already gone.. — Ashwin Malaviya (@MalaviyaAshwin) June 7, 2023

Message for Indian Bowlers

Please someone get Travis head 😭😭😭😭 — Vkholic 👑 (@itsRahul9828) June 7, 2023

Too Much Width Given

They've literally given too much width to AUS batters!! You can't expect the wicket-taking balls,as long as they bowl these!!🤦🏻🤦🏻 — Srikanth (@G_Srikanth24) June 7, 2023

Optimistic

That is why it is called Test cricket, u have to do the hard grind to achieve greatness! The 3 pacers, Shami, Siraj, Shardul have been good, happy Rohit showed his faith in Umesh n giving him a long spell as well to get back in rhythm. Just 1 wicket n Ind may get through Aus! — Tejas Pujare (@TejasPujare7) June 7, 2023

