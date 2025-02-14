Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru begin their title defense in WPL 2025 taking on Gujarat Giants in their first match this season, and former men's franchise captain Virat Kohli wished Smriti Mandhana and Co all the best for the third edition of Women's Premier League. In the clip, Kohli could be seen asking the RCB women's team to express themselves and enjoy the backing of the crowd, having taken off the burden of winning a title last season. Check out Kohli's message below. WPL 2025: Deepti Sharma ‘Loves Challenges’, UP Warriorz Captain Expresses Desire to Do Better in Women’s Premier League Season 3.

Virat Kohli's Message For Smriti Mandhana and Co

WATCH: Virat Kohli’s special wish for our wonder women ahead of our first #WPL game today! 🤩 This is Royal Challenge presents RCB Shorts! 🎥#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #WPL2025 pic.twitter.com/8EXfP1ceY0 — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) February 14, 2025

