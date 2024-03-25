The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) took to their official social media account and wished a Happy Holi for the year 2024 to all their fans. RCB posted an image of their players from both men's and women's franchises and captioned the post as, "May the festival of colors spread joy, laughter, and warmth in your life! Wishing you a very happy and prosperous Holi!" RCB haven't had a desired start to the tournaments but with these flying colours, they still have a long way to go in the tournament. ‘Just Chilling With Our Besties Tonight’, LSG Shares Hilarious Social Media Post As They and RCB Sit in Bottom of IPL 2024 Points Table.

Wishes from RCB

May the festival of colors spread joy, laughter, and warmth in your life! Wishing you a very happy and prosperous Holi! 🎨🎉



ಹೋಳಿ ಹಬ್ಬದ ಹಾರ್ದಿಕ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು! ಈ ಬಣ್ಣಗಳ ಹಬ್ಬ ನಿಮಗೆ ಸಂತೋಷ ಮತ್ತು ಸಮೃದ್ಧಿ ತರಲಿ. 🙏😊#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #HappyHoli #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/SZCwgg9v9W— Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 25, 2024

