The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) took to social media and shared a cutout from the IPL 2024 points table alongside Royal Challenger Bengaluru (RCB) as both the teams lost their first games of the season. RCB and LSG are in ninth and tenth place at the moment after losing their initial games of the season. There is still a long way to go as it is just a start. LSG and RCB both are set to play their next match of IPL 2024 against Punjab Kings (PBKS). IPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Rajasthan Royals on Top After First Round of Matches, Defending Champions CSK in Second Place.

Social Media Post by LSG

Just chilling with our besties tonight 🥲🤝 pic.twitter.com/GeYz94pL9O — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 24, 2024

