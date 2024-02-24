Royal Challengers Bangalore Women couldn't play at their home in M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in the inaugural season of the WPL. Now as Bengaluru is one of the host cities of the caravan format of WPL 2024, they play their first match in front of the fans against UP Warriorz. As the RCB-W team bus head for the stadium from hotel, a team of Women bikers escort them to the stadium on the matchday. Fans loved the love for the fans for their team in Bengaluru and made the video viral on social media. Asha Sobhana Stars With Five-Wicket Haul As RCB-W Kickstart WPL 2024 Campaign With Two-Run Victory Over UPW-W.

Women Bikers Accompany RCB Team To M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

If a Royal entry was what you expected, that's exactly what we got 😎 Shoutout to the women bikers who accompanied us to Namma Chinnaswamy today 🏍️🏟️#PlayBold #SheIsBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #WPL2024 #RCBvUPW pic.twitter.com/QgZKSN3SU0 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 24, 2024

RCB Team Bus Gets Escorted By Women Bikers in Bengaluru

Royal entry for Royal Challengers Bangalore squad. They were accompanied by women bikers ❤️ #CricketTwitter #WPL2024 #RCBvUPW pic.twitter.com/MSIMKWSO8E — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) February 24, 2024

