Asian Cricket Council has announced the schedule for the upcoming Women's Asia Cup 2024 starting from July 19. The competition will be hosted at Dambula, Sri Lanka and will have India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, UAE, Malaysia, Thailand and Nepal as it's participants. India, Pakistan, UAE, Nepal are in Group A while Malaysia, Thailand Sri Lanka, Bangladesh are in Group B. India will play Pakistan on July 21. ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Trophy Tour Begins in New York.

Women's Asia Cup 2024 Schedule Released

Exciting news for cricket fans! The ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2024 is set to kick off on July 19th in Dambulla! Brace yourselves for an action-packed tournament featuring the top 8 women's cricket teams in Asia. Know more at: https://t.co/LX8Qbm9ep2#ACCWomensAsiaCup2024 #ACC pic.twitter.com/t8Ngw8ZQRP — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) March 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)