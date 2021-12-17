Age is just a number! And Victoria's veteran cricketers proved it right as as they attempted to create Guinness World Record of playing world's oldest aged cricket match. With an average age of more than 80, the players were divided into two teams- Jack Blackham XI vs Billy Murdoch XI- named after former Australian Test cricketers from Victoria. Interestingly, umpires in the match were 80-plus as well, but the scorers were “young” at 78 years old. Here are some visuals from the game.

1️⃣ Both teams with an average age more than 80 2️⃣ Umpires' average age of 80 3️⃣ The scorers are a young 78 years old Enjoy what is, quite literally, the world's oldest aged cricket match... pic.twitter.com/MEvmY5rf1z — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 16, 2021

