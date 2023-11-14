Netizens were left awestruck after a fan's prediction of Virat Kohli being bowled by Roelof van der Merwe in India vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match turned out to be true! The fan, named 'Amanmeet Shergill' had shared in a tweet dated October 26 that Kohli would be bowled by van der Merwe when India take on the Netherlands in Cricket World Cup 2023 and that is exactly what happened. Kohli, trying to play the ball late, missed it and it went on to hit the stumps when the two sides met on November 12. It was also his first dismissal to a spinner in this edition of the World Cup. After Kohli's dismissal, the fan's tweet resurfaced and netizens have shared their reactions to it. Check some of them below. Virat Kohli Presents Jersey to Dutch Spinner Roelof van der Merwe After IND vs NED ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Fan's Prediction Came True

He’s surely getting virat bowled I just visualise it 😂😂 — Amanmeet Shergill (@Sh92721Amanmeet) October 26, 2023

'What a Prediction'

'Man's A Visionary'

Prediction on Point

'Visualisation in Powerful'

'Respect'

'How About India Winning World Cup?'

How About Visualizing India lifting the WC on Nov 19th ? https://t.co/Bj43B6u609 — Pandu Raj (@CSKianPanduRaj) November 12, 2023

