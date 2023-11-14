Virat Kohli had a heartwarming moment with Roelof van der Merwe after the India vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Bengaluru on November 12. The star Indian cricketer presented a jersey to the Dutch spinner and also hugged him post the game which the Men in Blue won quite convincingly by 160 runs. Interestingly, van der Merwe, who dismissed Kohli in the match, is also his former RCB teammate. The ICC shared the part of Kohli's heartwarming exchange with the Dutch spinner in a video of Netherlands' players thanking fans after their CWC 2023 campaign ended. 'Look at This Virat Kohli....' Thomas Muller Dons Team India Jersey, Wishes Men in Blue Good Luck Ahead of IND vs NZ Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal in a Video Message.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

