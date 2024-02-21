The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 is set to get underway on February 23 and ahead of the start of the second season, captains of all five teams posed with the trophy. Harmanpreet Kaur (Mumbai Indians), Smriti Mandhana (Royal Challengers Bangalore) Meg Lanning (Delhi Capitals), UP Warriorz (Alyssa Healy) and Beth Mooney (Gujarat Giants) got together for a captain's meet after which, they stood alongside the trophy, two days ahead of some intense cricketing action. Mumbai Indians, the defending champions, will face Delhi Capitals in a repeat of last year's final, in the first match of WPL 2024 on February 23. WPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan to Perform at Opening Ceremony of Women's Premier League Second Edition.

Captains Pose With WPL 2024 Trophy

5️⃣ Captains. 1️⃣ Goal 🏆 The stage is set for #TATAWPL 2024 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/XkhMWXMXmd — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 21, 2024

