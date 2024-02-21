The list of performers for the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 opening ceremony continues to get bigger and better with Shah Rukh Khan now having joined the fray. The hugely popular Bollywood actor, also famously known as 'King Khan' will enthrall the audience with his performance at the curtain-raiser ceremony, which will take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on February 23. The WPL 2024 will kickstart with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Delhi Capitals in a rematch from last year's final. On Which TV Channel WPL 2024 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Women’s Premier League Season 2 T20 Cricket Matches in India?

Shah Rukh Khan to Perform at WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony

🥁 Get ready folks It's none other than @iamsrk who will celebrate Cricket ka Queendom! 😍 Watch #TATAWPL 2024 Opening Ceremony on @JioCinema & @Sports18 LIVE from the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. 🗓️ 23rd Feb ⏰ 6.30 pm 🎟️ https://t.co/jP2vYAVWv8 pic.twitter.com/GzE6lLUmPS — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 21, 2024

