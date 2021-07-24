Indian bowling head coach Bharat Arun along with wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha and batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran have joined the Indian team in Durham ahead of the Test series against England.

See tweet here:

Great to have you back gents 😊#TeamIndia bowling coach B.Arun, @Wriddhipops and Abhimanyu Easwaran have joined the team in Durham. pic.twitter.com/VdXFE4aoK0 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 24, 2021

