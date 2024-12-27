Yashasvi Jaiswal was run out at the striker's end after a miscommunication with Virat Kohli on Day 2 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test match on December 27. This happened in the last delivery of the 41st over bowled by Scott Boland when Yashasvi Jaiswal drove the ball in the mid-on region and instantly set off for the run. Virat Kohli however, had his eyes on the ball and did not set off to complete his move to the striker's end. Pat Cummins collected the ball and hurled it at the stumps and although he missed the direct hit, Alex Carey was there to take out the bails with Yashasvi Jaiswal far down at the non-striker's end. Virat Kohli Confronts Booing Fans at Melbourne Cricket Ground After Being Dismissed Late on Day 2 of IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Watch Yashasvi Jaiswal's Run Out Here:

